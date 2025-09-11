Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 440 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 380.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 to GBX 435 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 420 to GBX 400 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 425.

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 342.10 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 319.20 and a one year high of GBX 417.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 833,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total transaction of £2,777,050.17. Also, insider Alison Dolan sold 116,632 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total transaction of £388,384.56. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

