Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $430.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.74.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.1%

ADBE stock opened at $350.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.