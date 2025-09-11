CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CONCRETE PUMPING’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

CONCRETE PUMPING Price Performance

BBCP opened at $7.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. CONCRETE PUMPING has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $369.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.13.

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CONCRETE PUMPING had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. CONCRETE PUMPING has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONCRETE PUMPING will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CONCRETE PUMPING announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONCRETE PUMPING

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CONCRETE PUMPING by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONCRETE PUMPING Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

