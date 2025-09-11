Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CELH stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 991,470 shares of company stock worth $47,307,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celsius by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,773,000 after acquiring an additional 617,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 426,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.