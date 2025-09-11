Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JUVF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Juniata Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 629.0%. Juniata Valley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

