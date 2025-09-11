Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Price Target Raised to C$43.25 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.50 to C$43.25 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Quebecor Stock Up 1.9%
QBR.A opened at C$44.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$30.91 and a 12 month high of C$44.76.
About Quebecor
