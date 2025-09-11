Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$26.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.41.

TSE GEI opened at C$25.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.63 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 173.20%.

In related news, Director Maria Hooper acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,600. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

