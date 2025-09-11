Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 price target on the stock.

BAB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,153.33.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAB

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 1,100 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 455.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,036.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 908.51. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,291.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 50.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Babcock International Group

In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total transaction of £2,253,343.68. Also, insider David Mellors sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008, for a total value of £369,603.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,739 shares of company stock valued at $473,496,912. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.