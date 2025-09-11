Insider Buying: Spectris (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £162.68 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Angela Noon purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,067 per share, for a total transaction of £162.68.

Angela Noon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Angela Noon purchased 3 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,109 per share, for a total transaction of £123.27.

On Monday, July 7th, Angela Noon purchased 4 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,997 per share, for a total transaction of £159.88.

LON:SXS opened at GBX 4,089.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,028.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,009.85. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,877 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,170. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,099.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Spectris ( LON:SXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 38.40 EPS for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Spectris plc will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,763 to GBX 4,147 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,573.50.

About Spectris

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

