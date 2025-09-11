Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Insider Nicholas Michael Briers Acquires 428,481 Shares

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Michael Briers acquired 428,481 shares of Great Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £8,569.62.

Great Southern Copper Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of GSCU opened at GBX 2.02 on Thursday. Great Southern Copper PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1 and a twelve month high of GBX 5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.08 and a beta of -0.41.

Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported GBX (0.93) earnings per share for the quarter.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

