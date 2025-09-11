Mary Beth Christie Acquires 75 Shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Christie purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £150.
Mony Group Price Performance
Shares of Mony Group stock opened at GBX 203.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Mony Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 174 and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.08.
Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on MONY
Mony Group Company Profile
MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mony Group
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.