Mary Beth Christie Acquires 75 Shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) insider Mary Beth Christie purchased 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

Shares of Mony Group stock opened at GBX 203.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Mony Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 174 and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.08.

Mony Group (LON:MONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Mony Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

