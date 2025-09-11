Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Buyback $1.80 million in Stock

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.80 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

CLBK stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 253.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

