Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13,978 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,516 shares of company stock valued at $214,757,657. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $356.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.92.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

