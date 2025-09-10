Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,549,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 167,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 937.9% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 5,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $413.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

