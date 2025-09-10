Strive Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Strive Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 13.6% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $580.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $583.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $566.46 and its 200 day moving average is $519.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

