CBM Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,545 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CBM Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.3% of CBM Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $678.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

