Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $3,893,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.2% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 97,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,130. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $979.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.16 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $961.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $976.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

