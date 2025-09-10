Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after buying an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $305.15. The company has a market capitalization of $818.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

