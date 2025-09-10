iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Lessened by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,322,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. CBM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,108,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 476.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,026,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV stock opened at $656.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $656.82. The company has a market cap of $661.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

