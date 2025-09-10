Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $77.98 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $345.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day moving average of $371.39. The company has a market cap of $312.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $342.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.