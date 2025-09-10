Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

