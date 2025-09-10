Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after acquiring an additional 233,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $815.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

