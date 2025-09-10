Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

