Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 269,763 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $107,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 51.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,516 shares of company stock valued at $214,757,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.3%

AVGO opened at $354.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.95. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $356.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

