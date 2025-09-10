IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,676 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,142 shares of company stock worth $5,713,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.