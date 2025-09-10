IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $233.17 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $233,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $375,471.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,267.50. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total transaction of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,244 shares of company stock worth $213,336,095. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $765.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

