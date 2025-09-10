Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Focus Partners Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $333,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,481 shares of company stock worth $32,616,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $584.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.87. The company has a market capitalization of $528.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

