iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Nepc LLC

Nepc LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Nepc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nepc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $653.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $655.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

