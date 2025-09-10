UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $348.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.39.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.