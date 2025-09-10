Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.9%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.