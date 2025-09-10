Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

