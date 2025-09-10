Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $872,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $815.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

