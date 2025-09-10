Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.