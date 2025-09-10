Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $99,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,850,464. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $296.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.71 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

