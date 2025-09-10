Optimize Financial Inc Acquires 73 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $547.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.81. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

