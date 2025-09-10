Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 6.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,253.9% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 23,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 195,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,244 shares of company stock valued at $213,336,095. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $765.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $739.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

