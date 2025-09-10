Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 860 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $749.99 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $942.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

