Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.20.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

