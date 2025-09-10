SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $5.90 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

