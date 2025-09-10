Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 464.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,082,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

