Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,088 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 114.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

