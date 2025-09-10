Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.5% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $522,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 300.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,571.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,719.34 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,608.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,206.63.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

