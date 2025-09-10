IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after buying an additional 111,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4%

Starbucks stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

