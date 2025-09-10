IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $34.59 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 219,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 735.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 8,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $483.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

