IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 368.7% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $324.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.25.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.45.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

