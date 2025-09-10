S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 59.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3%

SPGI stock opened at $547.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.81. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.