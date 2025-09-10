Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 482,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 202.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

