819 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,516 shares of company stock worth $214,757,657. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.92.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.95. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

