Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Increased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:PG opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.12. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

