CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.8%

KO stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

